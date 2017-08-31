Top award on the cards for hospice’s play team

A team of staff dedicated to putting smiles on children’s faces at Naomi House and Jacksplace have been shortlisted for a national award.

The Play and Activities Team at the north Hampshire hospices are in the running for the Children & Young People Now Awards 2017, which recognises opportunities to enrich the lives of children through fun and play.

Huw Bromage, play and activities coordinator at the hospices, said: “We are really delighted to be recognised in the Children and Young People Now Awards.

“Our team has been on something of a journey over the last few years, growing in size, scope and ensuring that play was central to a child’s care and development when they are at Naomi House and Jacksplace.

“People always tell us that we have the best job in the world and they might be right.

“But it is vital we perform that job to the very best of our abilities, because that’s what those in our care deserve.

“It is great that the effort of our team is recognised nationally.”

Children at Naomi House and Jacksplace have life-limiting or life-threatening medical conditions, as well as differing means of communication, behavioural issues, development needs, educational requirements and tastes.

The team of six ensure that all the lives of children and young people in their care, along with siblings, are empowered and have fun whether it be a good day, difficult day or their last days.