Top cop sends warning to Police Minister over lack of funding

Hampshire’s top cop has warned that risk to the county’s police force will reach “unacceptable levels” if it does not receive greater funding from the Government.

Independent figures released from Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC) show that Hampshire Constabulary receives £44.8million less funding than the average police force each year.

A “crucial” change to the national police funding formula is currently being consulted on by the Government, with Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney urging Police and Fire Minister, Brandon Lewis, to act.

She said: “This is a good force with a proud track record and officers who care deeply about the public they serve.

“As chief constable, I have a duty to highlight any risk to policing services well in advance.

“Our analysis makes very clear that without fair national funding, risk to services will in future reach unacceptable levels.”

Ch Con Pinkney and Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, Michael Lane, have both written to Mr Lewis, while the PCC is currently consulting residents on plans to increase council tax to address the problem.

Hampshire has been hit with £85m of cuts over the last four years, with Mr Lane recommending a £5 increase in tax in order to stabilise the police force.

But even if this change was approved, Hampshire Constabulary anticipates that it would still face a £23m shortfall within four years, while additional plans to save £10m would still leave the force without a means of filling a £13m gap by 2021.

The 2016/17 budget for Hampshire Constabulary and the PCC stands at £305m, with Mr Lane insisting that it shouldn’t be the public’s duty to help resolve the under-funding problem.

He said: “Local people and Hampshire Constabulary are continuing to play their part.

“However, since 64 per cent of my policing budget comes from central government, via a national formula, the best local efforts are not enough.

“That’s why we have written to the Police Minister to explain the current situation, and to underline the urgent need to see through his very welcome commitment to end the £44.8m of inequality that threatens police services for the people of Hampshire.”