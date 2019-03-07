Top GB results for skier in Sarajevo

Basingstoke’s Sarah Woodward topped the GB skiing results as one of two Hampshire athletes to compete in the European Youth Olympic Festival.

Supported by the Hampshire Talented Athlete Scheme (HTAS), Sarah recently competed in the Sarajevo event which was hosted in Bosnia & Herzegovina from the 9th-16th February.

Team GB was made up of 27 athletes aged 15-18, including Sarah and fellow Hampshire competitor Ethan Smith aged 15 from Eastleigh. Sarah, 17 competed in Alpine Skiing with Ethan taking to the slopes on his Snowboard.

Sarah took part in the Slalom, Giant Slalom and team parallel event with 104 competitors in each of the girls races. Sarah finished 8th in the Slalom, 15th in the Giant Slalom and won her run in the team event. She received the best results out of the GB skiers.

Speaking of the event, Sarah said: “The European youth Olympic festival was an incredibly inspiring and motivating week, being selected presented such an amazing sense of achievement and it now pushes me more and more to see what else I can achieve in my sport. I am extremely grateful for the continued support from HTAS, the sports centre membership is very beneficial and the free bus pass is very useful as I do not need to rely on my parents to take me to train. The grant I have received over the last few years has gone towards my equipment costs.”

Team GB competed across seven of the eight disciplines: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, curling, figure skating, short track speed skating and snowboarding.

Approximately 1,500 athletes from 50 European countries took part at Sarajevo 2019. The competition provided athletes with their first multi-sport experience and played an important role in the development of young athletes.

The Hampshire Talented Athlete Scheme (HTAS) supports athletes to reach their goals. It provides financial assistance, sport science workshops, access to training facilities and fast-track physiotherapy. The scheme is funded by Hampshire County Council and managed by Energise Me.