Top marks for ‘excellent’ nursery

Ofsted have handed a Basingstoke nursery the best rating possible following its latest inspection.

Hatchlings Nursery School, in Anstey Close, were highly praised by the education watchdog for demonstrating the well-being of children was “paramount to all staff”.

The Cranbourne playgroup was graded as “outstanding” overall, and achieved the top mark in all of the four categories being assessed in Ofsted’s report, following the inspection on December 1.

This represented an improvement on the score handed out after the previous inspection in April 2013, and followed Hatchlings’ other nursery, in Worting Road, South Ham, being granted a rating of “good” just a month earlier.

Leadership, quality of teaching, personal development, and positive outcomes were all praised in inspector Helen Robinshaw’s report, which highlighted that children made “excellent levels of progress”.

She said: “The owner and manager demonstrate an exceptionally conscientious approach to self-evaluation.

“Children play in a safe, secure environment where they know they are valued and respected as individuals.

“Staff create vibrant, diverse learning opportunities for children inside and out.

“Staff work exceptionally well with parents to prepare children for changes in their lives, and for the next stage in their learning.”

Hatchlings celebrated its 20th year of teaching in November, with a statement on the nursery’s Facebook page on the latest Ofsted mark saying “we are all so delighted”.

It added: “We are so proud of all our staff at both nurseries.

“They have all worked so hard to achieve such excellence.”

The two pre-schools look after children aged between two and five-years-old to ready them for going to school, with a number of Basingstoke parents expressing their delight through messages of support.

Gemma Quaintmere said: “I’m so glad for you all, you deserve it.

“Joe has come on leaps and bounds since starting here.”

Carol Berrie added: “I never doubted that’s what you’d get, you are all so fantastic at what you do.

“Well done.”