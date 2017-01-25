Tory nominee signs by-election rival’s petition opposing school merge

The Conservative candidate for the vacant Winklebury seat on the borough council has signed a petition created by his Labour counterpart to save the ward’s secondary school from closing.

Parents of students at Fort Hill Community School (FHCS) have been told that pupils could soon be moved across town to Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College (CBEC).

Concerns were raised by governors of the federation that runs both schools that an amalgamation may be necessary to deal with a drop in the number of youngsters choosing either as their preferred option.

This suggestion has led to an outcry from worried residents, with Labour representative for the vacant Winklebury seat, Angie Freeman, starting a petition to stop FHCS from closing.

And Tory candidate, Chris Hendon, has added his name to those voicing their displeasure at the possible merge – insisting he felt it’s “vital that every voice and viewpoint in Winklebury is fairly represented”.

He added: “I genuinely feel it is my duty to support and fight for the very best solution to this issue, whatever the findings of the consultation may be.

“I would like to suggest asking all candidates standing in the Winklebury by-election to take the petition relating to the Fort Hill potential closure with them, door to door, to ensure the maximum response.

“Rest assured that I am fighting to ensure that all the parents and students of Fort Hill, and indeed the wider community as a whole, are provided with the best outcome, and that any potential negative impact is minimised.”

The Winklebury seat became available following Tory councillor Joseph Smith’s resignation at the start of the month, with a by-election due to take place for the position on February 21.

A county council public consultation asking whether FHCS and CBEC should be merged will run until March 2, with Basingstoke MP Maria Miller insisting that the move could be a “sensible way forward”.

Only 39 pupils have submitted an application for this September at FHCS out of the 145 places available in Year 7, while CBEC has also only been selected as a first preference by 47 youngsters so far.

But Liberal Democrat candidate for the Winklebury by-election, Zoe-Marie Rogers, insisted that, despite this drop, residents wanted “good quality education on their doorsteps”.

She added: “The interests of the children need to come before the convenience of the county council.”

A secondary school is planned to eventually be built as part of the 3,400-home future development of Manydown to the west of Winklebury.

But with a planning application not yet submitted for the project, the leader of Basingstoke’s Liberal Democrat group has insisted that it is the “wrong time” to be considering merging the two schools.

Cllr Gavin James said: “Residents are understandably confused that the county council is planning to shut this secondary school now, while saying they will build one the other side of Roman Road in the future.

”Surely they should think it is better to invest in Fort Hill school, and review provision when Manydown has progressed?”

The county council’s executive member for education, Peter Edgar, has insisted that “action must be taken” to deal with the fall in pupil numbers, although Basingstoke’s Labour group leader feels there is “no need” to close FHCS.

Cllr Paul Harvey said: “The community have already lost their local GP provision, and this is yet another kick in the teeth to the local community.

“With Manydown coming, and the new secondary school proposed not arriving for years, Fort Hill would take the increased pupils numbers, and the county already acknowledge that student numbers will increase in the next few years.”

Residents are invited to attend three county council drop-in sessions on February 8 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, at CBEC on February 8 between the same times, and at Westside Community Centre, in South Ham, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on February 15.

Anyone wishing to take part in the consultation should visit http://tinyurl.com/jcx5fr9, while the petition can be signed at http://tinyurl.com/zb7lcvj.