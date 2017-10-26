Tough battle reaps rewards

It took a Herculean effort for Basingstoke Bison to claw their way back from a 3-0 deficit to maintain their 100 per cent league record.

Head coach Doug Sheppard admitted his side ‘stole’ the two points as Bison produced the mother of all comebacks to win 4-3 at Streatham Redhawks on Sunday.

The home side made a bright start and a Michael Farn brace gave the Redhawks a shock 2-0 lead within a perfect opening 20 minutes.

Streatham fans couldn’t believe their eyes when the lead was extended to 3-0 when Ryan Webb finished from Ryan Watt and Farn on 34 minutes.

But this proved to be the wake up call for Bison, who only had one game at the weekend, as Tomas Karpov scored the first for the Herd 28 seconds later.

Ryan Sutton scored two minutes before the end of the second period to make it 3-2 and set up a fascinating final 20 minutes.

Josh Smith was Bison’s hero, scoring first on 49 minutes before bagging the winner with less than six minutes left to secure maximum points and a 4-3 win.

But for boss Sheppard, it was too close for comfort against a side struggling at the wrong end at the table.

He said: “We stole two points. It’s not the way I wanted us to play although I am happy we got the result.

“We weren’t ready to play and we were totally outplayed for the opening 20 minutes.

“Fortunately we showed good character to score four unanswered goals and battle for the win but we need to learn a lesson quickly.

“We need to be ready to play from the first drop of the puck in every game otherwise we will get punished.”

Bison, who sit fourth in NIHL1 after winning all five league matches, play basement team Cardiff Fire twice this weekend, first at home on Saturday before the return fixture on Sunday.

Michael Farn helped Streatham to a 3-0 lead

Picture: grantkingphotography.com