Town come from behind to claim Biggleswade win

Yet another piece of magic by Nana Owusu helped inspire Basingstoke Town to their second win in a week.
The winger has come to his side’s rescue several times this season with his trademark long range free kicks.
But while he didn’t get on the score sheet this time, Owusu once again produced the game’s best moment to set up the game decider in the 2-1 win over Biggleswade Town at the Ark Cancer Charity Stadium on Saturday.
With 75 minutes gone and the game still locked level, the former Reading player embarked on a sensational 60 yard run down the left, beat two defenders and put in a dangerous cross that Ashleigh Artwell duly hammered into the net.
For long periods, it didn’t look like ‘Stoke would claim a much-needed home win, as Biggleswade took the lead after just four minutes through Nicholas Bignall’s 18-yarder.
The day before the game, Basingstoke confirmed the capture of striker Oluwatobi Adekunle from Team Solent, although his signing on dual forms saw him instead play in the Wessex League.
But this inevitable arrival appeared to inspire one of the players who will be fighting it out with Adekule for a starting place up front, as Aaron Jarvis fired a superb bicycle kick from Matt Partridge’s cross into the net five minutes before half time.
That stunning strike came just minutes after the visitors came within a whisker of doubling their advantage, with Aaron Tokarczyk just managing to dispossess Rhys Hornes as he attempted to take the ball around him.
The young keeper then went one better by pulling off one of the saves of the season to deny Connor Hall’s goalbound shot with a strong hand as he dived in the opposite direction.
But after Owusu and Artwell combined for the game winner, Tokarczyk stepped up yet again to preserve the points eight minutes from time.
When Joe Gater left a leg hanging, former ‘Stoke striker Nicholas Bignall was unable to avoid it – prompting the referee to point to the spot.
But after a long delay caused by the home players arguing that the contact had taken place outside of the box, Tokarczyk guessed right from Hall’s eventual penalty to secure the win.