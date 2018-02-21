Town given a finishing lesson ahead of victory in midweek

Basingstoke Town saw their undefeated run come to an abrupt end with a 3-0 defeat at Redditch United on Saturday before getting back on track with a 2-1 win over Stratford in midweek.
Sam Smart opened the scoring against Stratford minutes before half-time.
Sam Argent drilled the ball into the box where Smart was waiting to volley brilliantly past Louis Connor.
Seven minutes into the second half the scores were levelled as Michael Taylor blasted home from close range, but Ben Wright rescued the tie on 79 minutes with a 25-yard free kick.
Basingstoke move up to 13th in the Evo-Stik South Premier on 45 points, one place above Saturday’s hosts, Redditch.
The Dragons were left ruing poor finishing and a missed penalty by the time the referee blew his whistle in the Midlands.
Callum Bunting had the earliest opportunity to put the visitors ahead before Smart put Argent’s rebounded shot wide of the post.
Redditch ‘keeper Ethan Ross proved an impenetrable wall in the home goal.
Lewis Wright brought down Smart in the box just before half time but Ross dived down to his left to push Argent’s penalty out for a corner.
Things went from bad to worse for Basingstoke as the hosts went on a counter attack from the corner and Stuart Fleetwood’s looping shot from distance beat goalkeeper Colm McAdden.
A minute after the restart it was 2-0 when Adam Page doubled the score line with a shot past the onrushing McAdden.
It was the home side’s turn from the spot on 77 minutes with Ashley Sammons’ penalty making sure of all three points.
Basingstoke manager Terry Brown said: “Sometimes, you just think football does kick you in the privates many times, but they more or less trod all over us today.
“We have never won on an AstroTurf pitch, but heaven knows why that is, because we played some lovely football.
“We had probably 20 chances but the final ball and finishing wasn’t good enough.
“Their man of the match in a 3-0 home win was the goalkeeper, so I think that tells you how the game went.
“But credit to Redditch, they give us a lesson in finishing.”
Basingstoke welcome 12th placed Hitchin to the Camrose for Saturday’s 3pm kick off.