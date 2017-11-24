Town welcomes Christmas

Fireworks lit up the wintery night sky to welcome the festive season in Basingstoke.

Santa, radio stars, Peter Pan, and the cast of Wonderful West End were all at Festival Place to celebrate the coming of Christmas last Thursday.

The ever-popular Christmas Light switch-on was hosted by Matt and Michelle from Heart Breakfast.

The evening featured live entertainment from The Halo Glow Show – an explosive visual stage act featuring virtuoso circus artists, as well as the Wonderful West End cast performing songs from The Lion King, plus the stars of the Anvil’s production of Peter Pan.

Santa and his elves carried out the ceremonial pushing of the ‘on’ button to light up Festival Place, with visitors enjoying a firework display and the centre’s new Christmas decorations.