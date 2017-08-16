Town’s first scarecrow festival proves a success

Third prize of £10 went to Tadley Fire Station for London’s Burning

The Cooke family secured the £25 second prize with their fetching Little Bo Peep tableau

Forest Close Mums won the first prize of £50 for their entry Sleeping Bunnies

Scarecrows of all shapes and sizes took over Tadley and Baughurst last week for the inaugural Scarecrow Festival.

There were 29 entries on the theme of nursery rhymes and more than 400 maps were sold guiding visitors around the trail, where they had to find the scarecrows that had letters to solve a puzzle.

Melanie Russell, one of the organisers, said: “The idea for the trail came about following a trip to Burghfield to do theirs.

“We thought it would be a fun things to do in the summer holidays to entertain the children.”

The festival raised £572.17 that will be jointly split between Tadley and Baughurst Scout and Guide Groups.

Following the success of the festival, it will run again next year.