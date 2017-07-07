Town’s help for children

BASINGSTOKE Town have launched a new grassroots initiative for local children.
The new youth team structure for the community is now open to all ages from under sevens to under-11s and will be rolled out in a phased approach.
First, the under-11s will be entered into the Peter Houseman Youth League from September with all home games to be played at Everest Community College.
Mixed age groups are being accepted for training, with the club looking to enter more teams into relevant leagues over the coming months.
Friendlies and other tournaments will also be played where possible.
This new set-up will see uniformity across the whole club with all children training and playing on the same pitches, wearing the same
kit while challenging themselves, improving and developing.
It is hoped they will be able to play a big part in the future of Basingstoke Town FC.
Training sessions are being held at the Camrose 3G pitches, from 6pm until 7.30pm every Thursday with matches taking place on a Sunday. The cost is £120 per child, per season.
Visit basingstoketown.net for further information and to enrol.