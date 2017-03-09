Toy soldier leads the invasion

The ‘80s was an incredible decade for entertainment.

Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean, Carless Whisper by George Michael and Irene Cara’s Fame were just some of the biggest tunes of the time, which also saw the release of blockbusters such as ET, Die Hard and Ghostbusters.

It was really a great decade.

And now you have the chance to revisit the ‘80s when The 80s Invasion Tour stops off at The Anvil on Saturday, March 11.

The night will feature Paul Young, China Crisis, Toyah and Martika all taking a trip down memory lane.

But for Martika, her visit to the Churchill Way theatre will be a special one.

Not only will it be her debut in Basingstoke, but it will also be the American’s first show in the UK for more than 25 years.

Performing tunes from her 1988 self-titled album and her 1991 record Martika’s Kitchen, the 47-year-old revealed her excitement to the Observer.

“To be able to look into people’s eyes and sing the songs with them is a lot of fun because, it means I played a small part of people’s lives and memories,” she said.

“One of my songs can take them back to a certain part of their lives where they were really happy.

“So I just love what I do and it’s a really special experience to have

“It’s a huge privilege to be able to do it.”

Martika burst onto the scene in the late ‘80s when her debut single More Than You Know peaked at number 18 in the US charts.

Receiving a lot of radio play across the pond, her next release Like Toy Soldiers in 1989 became her best-selling song to date.

It may have not got to the top spot in UK (it reached number five), but it did become one of the best-selling records of the year.

So Martika will not be surprised at which song gets the best reception when she arrives in Basingstoke.

“I think it (Like Toy Soldiers) will get the biggest cheer from the crowd because people will really connect with that song,” she said.

“Whenever I’ve performed it everyone gets really happy when I do it.

“Being a music fan myself, I remember some of the concerts I’ve seen and how transported I was and inspiring it was.

“You can really take that home with you and it really does make a difference to someone.

“I know my job is not as complex like a brain surgeon, but somebody has to do the performing arts.

“So I’m glad that I can be one of the people who gets to do that.

“Everyone has their job in the world and somebody has got to take them on an escape route occasionally.

“I want to take my audience away from reality even for just a brief moment in time, I know it will mean a lot.”

Tickets cost £26.50 and the concert will start at 7.30pm.