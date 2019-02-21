Tracey puts focus on the customer as women lead the way

A newly promoted customer care champion at a Basingstoke-based national housebuilder, who has grown her team by almost 20 in one-and-a-half years, is urging more women to apply for management roles in the industry.

Tracey Jones, regional customer care director at Bovis Homes, who was the first member of a new Southern Counties regional team less than two years ago, said that there is more to do for equality in the housing sector, but that Bovis Homes was leading the way in redressing the balance.

Tracey, who has worked in the housing industry for eight years, said: “I’m absolutely delighted with this promotion and I’d like to thank all in the customer care team, who work so hard in making Bovis Homes the best it can be. When I joined the construction industry, the majority of women worked in either administration or sales positions. But that has changed in recent years and things have majorly improved, with more women in positions of power and influence, to the benefit of the construction sector. Most people believe the industry is just bricks and mortar, but it’s not. Customers go on a major journey after what is one of the biggest decisions they can ever make, and we’re here to make it as smooth and enjoyable as we can.”

James Dunne, managing director at Bovis Homes’ Southern Counties region, which is based in Basingstoke, said Tracey’s development had been exceptional. “Tracey is a fantastically hard worker and thoroughly deserves her promotion to regional customer care director,” he said. “Our customer care performance and strategy has seen unparalleled improvement and we’re looking forward to seeing that success grow even further.”