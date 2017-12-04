Traditional Russian ballets staged

Russia’s acclaimed ballet company returns for the 16th time to tour the UK in the New Year.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia and The Orchestra of the Russian State Ballet will be performing three ballets, The Snow Maiden, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake at The Anvil at the beginning of February.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

The soloists and corps de ballet are exceptional, delighting audiences with their physical ability and beautiful costumes as each story unfolds to the accompaniment of the orchestra.

The company comprises more than 40 dancers and 30 musicians. For the 2018 season, it will merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.

Commenting on the production, artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences. Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

The Snow Maiden is on February 1 at 7.30pm; The Nutcracker will be performed on February 2 at 7.30pm and Swan Lake will be on February 3 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets range from £41.50 to £19. To book, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244. Further information can be found at www.raymondgubbay.co.uk