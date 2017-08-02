Train chiefs warn of queues and delays throughout August

Passengers using rail services between Basingstoke and London Waterloo are being warned they could face 30 minute delays this month.

From Saturday until August 28, South West Trains services will be disrupted because of major work being carried out to upgrade London Waterloo, where 10 platforms will be closed to be extended.

Passengers are warned that fewer services will be running across the network and, as a result, a queuing system could be set up outside major stations such as Basingstoke and Waterloo, and it may not be possible to board the first train on arrival at the station.

Adam Piddington, customer service director at South West Trains, said: “Asking passengers to queue outside stations is never a decision we take lightly but we do expect these works to cause some temporary inconvenience and we want to be as honest as possible.

“We have carried out an extensive 12-month campaign to raise awareness of the works and we ask passengers for their patience.”

As part of the Waterloo work, platforms 1-10 will close to allow Network Rail to extend platforms 1-4 to accommodate longer 10-car trains, and to modify platforms 5-8.

Becky Lumlock, route managing director at Network Rail, said: “This August we’re carrying out the single largest package of investment at Waterloo for decades as part of our £800million Waterloo and South West upgrade.

“This will ultimately lead to space for 45,000 extra passengers during the busiest times.

“Doing major improvement work is always disruptive, so we’re providing these estimates on waiting times to make sure that passengers have everything they need to plan ahead.

“At the same time, we’re also continuing to advise passengers to travel earlier or later than normal to avoid the busiest times of the day, or to consider working from home.”

See southwesttrains.co.uk/plan-your-journey/planned-improvements/wswupgrade/ for further information.