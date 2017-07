We are looking for someone who’s well presented, personable and has a desire to learn.

Training will be provided by Volvo but the ability and motivation to learn unsupervised, will be key to your success.

Previous retail sales experience is desirable.

Starting salary dependent on experience.

Future prospects include a company car and uncapped commission.

In the first instance please send your CV via email to Tim Day

tim@fawcettsgarage.co.uk