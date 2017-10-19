Tribute act to Prince started off with a bet

A bet with a friend led to a Prince tribute act being put together in just six weeks.

From there Jimi Love from Purple Rain has been putting on shows for the past 12 years.

He has been a Prince fan since the age of 10 and added: “I’ve been to a few of his gigs and would have loved to have met him in person and even had a jam session with him, but sadly not.”

His favourite Prince song is the inspiration for the name of his act and Jimi said: “He has such a huge catalogue of songs which cover so many genres and styles, he practically released an album a year over his 40-year career.

“If I had to choose it would be Purple Rain to both play and listen to.”

And there’s no doubt that the fans enjoy listening to what Jimi and his band are doing on stage.

He said: “There’s been so many memorable shows, one that stands out was in Dublin when Prince cancelled. We played in a local club to Prince fans and that’s when our relationship with the fans really began.”

The gig at The Anvil next month will be no exception, furthering that relationship with the fans.

He said: “It’s just one massive party, a real good time. Lots of dancing and singing, we play a range of his songs to keep things fresh. It’s about two and a half hours of fun.”

Jimi is looking forward to returning to The Anvil, having played there before with Bill Bailey.

Purple Rain – A Celebration of Prince will be at The Anvil on Sunday, November 12. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets £24.50. To book tickets or for more information, call the box office on 01256 844244 to go to anvilarts.org.uk.