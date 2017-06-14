Tributes flow in for ‘champion of world’s forests’ killed in Odiham

Tributes have been paid to a ‘force for nature’ forest conservationist who was killed when a tree fell on his car near Odiham.

David John Hoyle, 48 of Dippenhall Street, Crondall, was driving on the A287 between Rye Common and Ewshot on June 6 when the tree struck his car during strong winds.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.15am but the father-of-three was pronounced dead at the scene.

His Oxford-based employers, Proforest – where Mr Hoyle worked as the group’s conservation and land use director since 2013– said in a statement his “energy, warm-heartedness, humour will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.

“David was passionate about sustainability in general and forest conservation in particular, and a gifted professional who inspired respect from everyone who worked with him.”

Proforest is a not-for-profit group that specialises in sustainable management and the sourcing of natural resources.

The company said Mr Hoyle made a huge contribution to the drive to reduce deforestation: “We know that the news of David’s death will come as a shock to many within the global conservation community.”

Proforest said staff had been ‘very touched’ by the messages and memories they had received from around the world, describing them as a great comfort.

Writing on twitter, Adam Sneyd described Mr Hoyle as ‘literally a force of nature, and a force for nature’.

Friends said their thoughts were with Mr Hoyle’s wife Marceline and their three children.