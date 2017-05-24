Tributes paid to Basingstoke biker killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to ‘a loving husband and a great dad’ from Basingstoke who has died after a motorcycle crash.

Mark Copley, 51, of Cherry Tree Walk, was seriously injured following a collision with a car on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 in the Portsmouth area, on April 30.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries on May 10.

“He was a loving husband and a great dad, who will be sadly missed by all those who knew him,” his family said in a statement.

A 32-year-old man from Havant was arrested in connection with the incident which happened at around 12.10pm and was released but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 and quote reference number 44170160985 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.