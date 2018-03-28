Tributes paid to driver, 27, killed on A33

The family of a driver who died following a collision in Kings Worthy on Monday have paid tribute saying he will be “sorely missed by everyone”.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision on the A33 Basingstoke Road that left two people dead and another with serious injuries.

Christopher Tarrant, 27, of Dryden Close, Basingstoke, was driving a silver BMW that collided with a tree shortly before 1.50am on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher’s family said: “Chris, known to all as Tosh, was a loving son, brother, dad, uncle and friend.

“He was just 27 years old and taken at such a young age.

“His motto was ‘YOLO’ – you only live once. He will be sorely missed by everyone. Gone but not forgotten.”

The 27-year-old female front seat passenger, also from Basingstoke, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 21-year-old Basingstoke woman, who was travelling in the back of the car, was treated for serious injuries at Southampton General Hospital.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180111573.