Tributes paid to family man killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a father who “lived for his kids” who died during a crash on the A34 near Basingstoke last month.

Craig Hall, 36, of Ainsworth Way, Middlesborough, was killed when the mini-bus he was travelling in collided with a lorry on the A34 southbound.

The collision happened just south of the Sutton Scotney Services at 4.40am on February 26.

Mr Hall, a passenger in the mini-bus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, his family paid tribute to him. Craig’s wife, Jackie Hall, said: “Craig was a family man with a heart of gold. He would do anything to help anyone. If he got a phone call in the early hours from a friend for a lift then he would get up and do it.

“He was a real joker and prankster.

“His loss left such a massive hole in everyone’s lives. He lives for his kids and me. He was not just my best friend, but also my soul mate.”

A 19-year-old man, from Durham, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Call 101 quoting 44180075034 if you have any information about the crash.