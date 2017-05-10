Tributes paid to motorcyclist killed in Newnham crash

Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist killed in a crash who “lived his life like someone left the gate open”.

Roy Papen, from Little Hoddington, near Upton Grey, died after his bike collided with a tractor’s trailer in Ridge Lane, Newnham, on April 26.

Emergency services were called at 11.40am but the 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 25-year-old male driver of the tractor was uninjured.

In a statement, Mr Papen’s family described him as a “very private man” who “lived a simple life, but brought joy and happiness to those who knew him”.

“Roy passed away doing what he loved best, riding his bike along country lanes,” it continued.

“He will be sadly missed by his partner Jaci, her daughter Amirah, his siblings and his dear friends, work colleagues and many other people who knew him.”

Mr Papen’s heartbroken partner Jaci said he was her “rock”, “soul-mate” and “only family”.

“I could be who I am because I knew he was always there,” she said.

“He lived his life like someone left the gate open.”

Describing the day Mr Papen died, Amirah said it was “probably one of the worst days of my life.

“This amazing man had his life taken away. I’ve known him 13 years and he has helped raise me to what I am today.”

Police are still investigating the exact circumstances of the crash and continue to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision.