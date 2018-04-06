Tributes paid to teenage friends killed in car crash

Tributes have been paid to two college friends who were found dead more than six hours after their car crashed on the A30 near Basingstoke.

The two 18-year-old women died when their car came off the side of the road and collided with trees near the Hatch pub.

A member of the public spotted the crashed car and reported it to police shortly before 5am on Wednesday last week.

Police said initially they did not know what time the collision happened and asked anyone who drove eastbound along the A30 between 9.50pm on Tuesday and 5am on Wednesday to get in touch.

Officers now believe the crash happened at around 10.35pm, more than six hours before the two students were discovered.

Both Ella Alford, of Pembroke Road, Basingstoke, and Aimee Clayton, of Sheldons Road, Hook, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ella was driving the white Fiat 500, which was discovered by the side of the A30, and Aimee was the passenger.

Ella’s family have paid tribute to her, and said: “No words can ever express the sorrow and heartbreak we feel as we try to come to terms with the untimely and tragic loss of our beautiful, selfless daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin.

“Our kind, funny girl, with the biggest heart, who always put everyone else before herself.

“A tragic loss to our family and the many friends whose lives she touched, she leaves a hole that can never, ever be filled.

“Forever young, forever beautiful, forever in our hearts.”

Aimee’s family also paid tribute to her, and said: “Our beautiful Aimee, our angel, such a unique and amazingly gifted soul who always had time and patience for anybody, destined for great things, but taken far too soon.

“She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and we as a family are left bereft.”

The teenagers both went to Peter Symonds College in Winchester.

Peter Banks, of the Students’ Union, wrote on Twitter: “My prayers and thoughts tonight are solely with the close friends and family of Aimee and Ella.

“The whole Peter Symonds College community is with you through this awful time.”

Base Youth Centre in Hook opened on Saturday afternoon with youth counsellors on site for those affected by the deaths of Aimee and Ella.

Hampshire Constabulary said they are still keen to speak to anyone who was travelling along that road at around 10.35pm on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44180114591.