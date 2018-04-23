TV presenter calls for wildlife all around us

Springwatch star and naturalist Chris Packham sprang into action to launch the first UK wildlife audit from Basingstoke.

The goal of Chris’s UK Bioblitz Campaign is to highlight the extent to which the nation’s species are under threat.

The TV star stopped by Cliddesden near Basingstoke to film the promotional video for the campaign and to observe the wildlife in the nearby meadow.

In the promotional video, Chris spoke with Alison Mosson from the Cliddesden Community Conservation Group about the work undertaken by the group to preserve the wildlife in the meadow.

Alison said: “A lot of villages all clubbed together and went to the auction and we were successful bidding.

“Since then we’ve prepared the field; we’ve sown it with lots of wildflower seed but mostly collected from around the area.

“We’ve got about 120 species of wildflowers and of course all the insects and butterflies and we do hope that more people will come and see the beauty of it.”

Chris said “thanks to the endeavours of the locals” the formerly barren field next to the M3 has been replaced with “a much more pleasant walk” that is a “much better place for wildlife too”.

The campaign is the first independent citizen scientist audit of its kind in the UK.

Beginning in the summer, Chris will stop off at 50 sites across the country and document what he finds in each.

The audit will help measure the rise and fall in numbers of different species in the future.

Chris said: “I’m doing this because I want to highlight that the UK’s landscape is in big trouble. We should have a far greater expectation of having wildlife around us all of the time but sadly we find ourselves going to nature reserves.

“We treat them like they’re museums and art galleries.

“Some parts of it are absolutely bereft, they’re deserts, and what we want to do is say to people ‘that’s not good enough’.

“We want wildlife everywhere, nature reserves are not enough”

Chris will return to Cliddesden and other parts of Hampshire for the audit on Monday July 23.

To see the video on the Basingstoke Observer website go to https://bit.ly/2J9dc0G.