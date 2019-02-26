Twelve-year-old bitten by dog in Basingstoke

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after an incident where a twelve-year old girl was bitten by a dog in Basingstoke.

The incident occurred between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday, February 23, in a playing field off Sherbourne Road.

The dog’s owner reported the incident to police. The dog, a Husky cross, has been seized and is currently in secure kennels while officers continue their investigations.

The girl, who is from Basingstoke, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to her hand and face.

If anyone witnessed the incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44190065868.