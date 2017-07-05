Twinning visit full of laughter hailed a success

A TWINNING visit celebrating the 25th anniversary of Basingstoke’s link with the German town of Euskirchen was a fantastic success, say organisers.

Around 200 visitors ranging in age from 10 to 75 made the journey from the Rhineland, near to Koln and Bonn, for the celebration, which had a sporting theme and took place over the weekend.

Kevin Laing, chair of the Festival of Sport, said: “It’s just been fantastic – there was sport, fun, friendship, no issues at all, it couldn’t have gone any better.

“I’ve never seen reports like we’ve had over from this weekend, everyone has just raved and raved.”

The guests were taken to London and Bournemouth as well as socialising and visiting places in the borough.

Respective sports clubs played against each other to compete for a trophy that the Germans were defending.

It was a tie right up until the last event, a huge game of connect four, but Basingstoke was narrowly beaten and Euskirchen retained the trophy with the final score 19–16.

The trip ended with a celebration evening at Queen Mary’s College, marking the end of another successful trip.

Kevin added: “It was a fantastic advertisement for Basingstoke and councillors from Germany and here who had never been involved before were very impressed.

“It was absolutely brilliant, it was what you want from something like this, lots of laughter, fun and friendship.”