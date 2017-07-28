Twists come at the double in Haymarket show

The edge-of-your-seat thriller Body Double will be making its way to The Haymarket in Basingstoke towards the end of September.

In Body Double the actors are actors, the set is a set and the play being rehearsed mirrors the life of those rehearsing a play-within-a-play.

Eventually everyone starts to lose track of what is real and what is simply being ‘acted out’.

So, when one of the characters tries to take on the life of another, this leads to deadly consequences.

The show is guaranteed to keep you guessing until the very end.

Body Double playwright Mark Carey has managed to concoct that perfect thriller-mystery formula, as just when you think you understand what’s going on, a new twist in the plot catches you by surprise and takes you down a different path.

The theatre company behind the show, Talking Scarlet, was founded in 2001 as a trading name for Big Dog Productions.

Since then, the company has produced and collaborated in productions at theatres all over the country and toured internationally.

The company is run by the experienced Patric Kearns and Jane Shakespeare. They say that the under lying tone, beneath all the mystery and suspense, of Body Double is a drama about the different roles people assume in life, about the dangers of pretending to be someone we’re not.

The show will be open from September 27 to 30 showing at various times. Full price tickets range from £22 to £24 with discounts available for concessions, groups and under 16s.

For more information, call the box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk There will be the opportunity for a post-show question and answer with the company after the 2pm performance on the Saturday of the run.