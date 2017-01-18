Two arrested during police drug raids across Basingstoke

Class A drugs, a crossbow, and other weapons were among the items seized by police during a number of raids across Basingstoke yesterday.

Warrants were carried out at addresses in the Brighton Hill, Popley, and South Ham areas as part of a targeted campaign to stop drug-related violence.

At a house in Abbey Road, Popley, officers found a small quantity of a suspected Class A drug, a can of CS gas, stolen items, and a crossbow, which was taken by police as nobody at the property would claim to own it.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and possession of a prohibited firearm, and has been bailed until March 28, pending further enquiries.

Police also arrested a 29-year-old man, of no fixed abode, on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, following a warrant at an address in Netherfield Place, Popley, although he was later released without further action.

Further raids also took place as part of Operation Fortress at Bach Close, in Brighton Hill, Oakridge Road, in Popley, Wagner Close, in Brighton Hill, and St Michael’s Road, in South Ham.

Inspector Ben Taylor, from the Basingstoke Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “These warrants underline our commitment to keep our communities safe from drug-related crime.

“Drug-dealing will not be tolerated in Basingstoke, and we will continue to disrupt dealers’ activities.”

Operation Fortress aims to restrict the supply of Class A drugs, and to protect vulnerable communities and people from drug-related crime in their area.

Hampshire Constabulary rely on tip offs to stop offenders, and advise residents to look out for people regularly leaving and quickly returning to a house, and those loitering in an area, while frequently using their mobile phones.

Insp Taylor added: “These warrants were carried out in part through concerns raised by the local community.

“This help is vital; if we don’t know about it, we can’t act on it.”