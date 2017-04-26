Two arrested following Basingstoke drugs investigation

Two people were arrested following a drugs crackdown in Basingstoke yesterday.

Class A drugs, cash and drugs paraphernalia were seized as four warrants were executed in Buckskin, Eastrop and South Ham.

Akkeem Durowoju, 21, of no fixed abode, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and was due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today.

A 34 year-old woman from Basingstoke was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and concerned in the supply of a class B drug.

The woman remains under investigation having been released from custody.

The crackdown was part of Operation Fortress, a campaign by Hampshire Constabulary to reduce the harm of drug-related violence.

One of its aims is to restrict the supply of class A drugs.

“Class A drugs like crack cocaine and heroin do tremendous harm to the people whose lives are blighted by addiction,” said Inspector Ben Taylor.

“We are determined to identify drug networks that operate in Basingstoke and will continue to disrupt the activities of dealers.”