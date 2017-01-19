Two Basingstoke schools set to merge because of pupil shortage?

Two Basingstoke secondary schools could soon be combined in order to deal with the impact of decreasing numbers of pupils at both.

A public consultation was today launched by Hampshire County Council asking parents their thoughts on the possibility of amalgamating Fort Hill Community School (FCHS) and Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College (CBEC).

Only 39 pupils have submitted an application for this September at Fort Hill out of the 145 places available in Year 7, while Cranbourne has also only been selected as a first preference by 47 youngsters so far.

These concerns were raised by John Crawford, the chair of governors at the federation that oversees the schools, in a letter to the council, in which it was requested that the schools be merged at the bigger CBEC site, in Wessex Close.

Mr Crawford feels that an amalgamation would be “a positive solution” to the problem of dwindling numbers, while it could “improve the quality of education in Basingstoke”.

And in a separate letter to parents at Fort Hill, head teacher Vicky Essex, admitted that reduced numbers at the school, in Kenilworth Road, Winklebury, made it “increasingly difficult” to maintain high standards of education.

She said: “As a school we have a responsibility to do all we can to help those students to have the best possible opportunities.

“I understand that this news may come as a shock to you, and would like to emphasise that, at the moment, we are at the consultation stage.

“I would like to reassure you that whilst this consultation is important, ensuring that the students currently in our care receive the highest quality education remains our first and foremost priority.”

A drop in the number of pupils attending both schools could result in a budget shortfall, and therefore a reduction in the breadth of the curriculum made available.

The federation’s governing body feel that merging the schools could help prevent this, although Winklebury borough council candidate Angie Freeman has blasted the idea, and has started a petition to save Fort Hill.

She said: “How will our children from Winklebury get across town to Cranbourne?

“The school has been a massive part of Winklebury, and a big part of my family’s lives for years.

“Fort Hill needs to continue to be at the centre of our community, it’s used by us all.”

The consultation will run until March 2, with drop-in events also set to take place at FHCS on February 8 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and at CBEC the following day between the same times.

A third event will also take place at Westside Community Centre, in South Ham, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on February 15, with the council’s executive member for education urging parents to have their say.

Cllr Peter Edgar said: “From what I have seen of the position of both schools, it is clear that action must be taken.

“The proposal, from the federation’s governing body, to amalgamate both schools seems to me to be a practical proposal.

“However, it is imperative that we consult with parents, staff, and the local community, in order to collect a range of views before making any final decisions.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the consultation should visit http://tinyurl.com/jcx5fr9, while the petition can be signed at http://tinyurl.com/zb7lcvj.