Two families pay tributes to loved ones lost on the roads

Two fatal road accidents in January took the lives of two motorcyclists and both have had tributes paid to them.

The family of 27 year old Justin Reygers, who died following a collision in Old Basing on January 14, have issued the following statement in tribute to him.

“Jay was a loving husband, son, grandson, and friend. He was a true biker at heart. He was taken too young and had so much life to give. He will be sorely missed, gone but never forgotten. Sweet dreams Jay.”

Justin, of Gilbert Close, Basingstoke died after his red Yamaha motorcycle was in collision with a white Skoda Superb at around 5.20am on Monday, 14 January, on the A30 at the junction of Ashmoor Lane.

The driver of the Skoda, a 56 year old man from Basingstoke, was arrested and has been released under investigation.

The family of a second motorcyclist who died in a road traffic incident in Sherfield-on-Loddon have also released a tribute.

Officers were called to the A33 at 8.44am on Wednesday 30 January following the incident which involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a white lorry.

Mark Thomas, 39, of Wolseley Street, Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene.His family have released the following tribute: “Mark was a lovely, sociable guy who was much loved by his family and friends.

He loved listening to music and playing guitar. He will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.”

Police would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed either collision and the moments leading up to them and are particularly keen to capture any dashcam video footage.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Bowl in relation to the Basing View collision on 14th January and quoting 44190036295 for the incident on the A33 on 30th January.