Two former players return to Basingstoke Bison

Basingstoke Bison have announced two new signings – both of them locally born.

Elliot Dewey and Ryan Sutton started their careers with Bison and played for them in the EPL and as the Basingstoke Buffalo.

They have now returned, much to the excitement of Bison head coach Doug Sheppard.

“Both are great young talents,” he said.

“Elliot first played for the Bison when he was young and has progressed well and I am pleased to see him back in a Bison shirt.

“Ryan comes back from Canada and I am sure, like Stuart Mogg, this has improved his game.”

Defenceman Dewey was a teenager when he first pulled on a Bison shirt in 2013 and left the following year to join South One outfit Invicta Dynamos.

Now aged 20, he spent three seasons with them, collecting 29 points from 113 games and experienced winning the play-offs earlier this year.

“I enjoyed last season winning the play-offs and I hope to win trophies with Bison now,” he said.

The feeling was the same for Sutton.

“I enjoyed my year away in the Canada and I feel I have matured as a player,” the 22-year-old forward said.

“I won the league when I last played for Bison and I would love to do that again.”

Sutton made 48 appearances for Bison in his first spell and spent time last year at Canadian sides Komoka Dragons and Tottenham Steam, scoring 27 points from 32 games.