Burglars walked past victim on their way out

Two men who broke into a house in Basingstoke last week walked past the victim on the way out.

A man carrying a hammer is one of two police are looking for following an aggravated burglary in Winklebury last Wednesday.

Sometime between 6.30pm and 6.50pm, the 31-year-old victim returned to his home in Warwick Road to find two men he didn’t know inside.

One of the men was carrying a hammer, and both walked past the victim and out of the house.

It is thought one of the men ran off along a pathway at the back of the house towards Dover Close.

Enquiries are under way to establish what was stolen.

The first man is described as white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with a gaunt, pasty complexion. He spoke with a local accent, wore a dark hooded top and was carrying a large black holdall bag.

The second man is described as black, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with short, dark hair. He wore a hooded top with the hood up.

Detective Constable Clare Hughes said: “This took place at a time of day when people may have been returning to their homes after work.

“Do you remember seeing two men matching the descriptions given in the Warwick Road area?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44170395345.