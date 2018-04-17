Two men to stand trial over pub break-ins

Two men charged with a spate of break-ins at pubs and community centres in Basingstoke have appeared in court.

Ian Morris Nish, 46, of no fixed address, faces four counts of burglary other than dwelling-theft, one count of attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal, and three counts of fraud by false representation.

The burglaries occurred at the Chineham Arms on April 7, Basingstoke Sports and Social Club on March 15, The King Arms in Whitchurch on March 25, and the Winkle of Tuesday March 27.

The attempted burglary charge relates to an incident at Oakridge West Community Centre on Monday April 9.

Jason Robert King, 43, of Dryden Close, Basingstoke, has also been charged with attempted burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal in connection with the Oakridge West Community Centre incident.

The pair appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday last week and will face trial at Winchester Crown Court on May 8.