Two new play parks coming to Popley

Two open spaces in Popley are set to be transformed into games and play areas in response to views put forward by residents.

Both Popley Community Park and the green space at Tintern Close will be redeveloped to provide better sport and leisure facilities for the community by July.

A new multi-use games area will be built in the park, and will be split into two fenced playing zones, with the larger one being equipped for a number of different sports.

While this zone will include football goals, basketball hoops, and cricket panels for everyone to use, the smaller area will also have mini football goals at either end.

The open space at Tintern Close will be transformed over the coming months into a children’s play area, complete with equipment and games suitable for very young children, while it will be surrounded by ornamental shrubs and trees.

Community needs in the redevelopment of the Popley play area were initially set out in the Popley East Community Plan, and Marnel and Merton Community Group Action Plan, which have recently been adopted to action by the Popley Neighborhood Partnership.

And Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council then followed this up with a consultation to Popley residents in autumn last year, asking how they thought the spaces could best be used.

Cabinet member for communities and community safety, Cllr Simon Bound, said: “Popley residents have told us that there is a real desire for improved open space facilities, and we have taken all comments on board when shaping these plans.

“The multi-use games area in the park at Popley will benefit all residents who use it, and I have no doubt that it will be a very well-used facility in years to come.

“The plans for Tintern Close open space are also very exciting.

“The area will be a welcoming environment for all the community to enjoy.”