Two wins out of two for Basingstoke and North Hants

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club made it two league wins from two as they beat Calmore Sports by 53 runs.

The Bountymen were on home soil and after winning the toss and electing to bat, they were grateful to middle order batsman Will Phillips (79) and player/coach David Griffiths (71) to reach 241 for eight from their 50 overs.

Without these invaluable contributions, Basingstoke would have struggled to reach a competitive total.

Basingstoke batsmen struggled to get going after opener Joe Oates was bowled by Steve Wright for one and Daniel Belcher caught by Paul Proudley also off the bowling of Wright.

Only Christopher Oliver’s 32 from 73 balls provided resistance before Phillips and Griffiths chipped in with their useful cameos.

Sports were on the back foot right from the off with Basingstoke captain Mitch Stokes bowling opposite number Mark Lavelle for a golden duck.

With wickets falling at regular intervals Calmore struggled to put a stable partnership together.

Ben Johns scored an impressive century off 140 balls but this was in vain and number nine batsman Liam Newton (39 not out from 65 balls) was the only other scorer of note.

Stokes finished as pick of the bowlers, ending with figures of three wickets for 28 runs as Calmore finished on 188-8, leaving them 53 runs short.

• Hook & Newnham Basics CC lost out to Liphook by 12 runs in a close game.

Rupert Armstrong’s 4-36 and Kevin Poulter’s 3-32 meant Liphook were all out for 191.

Contributions from Ben Thane (52), Jordan Hobday (31), Matt Love (27) and Josh Buckingham (27) got Hook close but they were restricted by George Neave’s 5-43, leaving them all out for 179.

• Hartley Wintney went down to St Cross Symondians 2nd XI by two wickets despite Henry Collier impressing with both bat and ball.

Collier top scored with 62 from 76 balls as Hartley Wintney scored 226.

His 5-34 was ultimately in vain though as St Cross battled hard to hold out for the victory.