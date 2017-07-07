Two wits set to woo you

The Phoenix Comedy Festival is back and presents popular funnymen Matt Richardson and Gareth Richards ahead of their performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The pair can be seen at Phoenix Arts in Bordon on Saturday for a gig billed as a night of assured laughter and entertainment.

Matt will be showcasing his new set before taking it up to Scotland in August.

His warm and witty style has been consolidated over the years with a number of stand-up gigs and TV appearances on The Xtra Factor, Viral Trap, Big Brother’s Bit on the Side and Just Tattoo Us.

Matt started his career aged 18 and soon became one of the youngest comedians on the circuit.

He is a multi-award winning comedian with notable titles from the prestigious So You Think You’re Funny and the Chortle Student Comedy Awards; as well as coming runner up in the Reading Comedy Festival New Act of the Year and winning the Newbury and Bath Comedy Festival new act competition.

Equally hilarious Gareth has had numerous TV appearances including Russell Howard’s Good News, Live at the Electric (BBC3), and in January he performed live on Radio 1 on two separate occasions. Gareth also co-hosted Frank Skinner’s Sony award-winning Absolute Radio show for two years and supported Frank on his 2014 tour.

Richards has been hailed “a delightful hour of comedy” by The Guardian, “clever craftsman with a big future” from Bruce Dessau at The Evening Standard and “an effortlessly assured act… exceptionally inspired and truly memorable” by Steve Bennett, from Chortle.

It’s one night, two hilarious comedians, two exclusive pre-Edinburgh shows and tickets for £10.

Join the pair at the Phoenix on Saturday at 7.30pm. For details, call the Phoenix box office on 01420 472664 or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.