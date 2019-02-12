Unbeaten run continues at Basingstoke RFC

Basingstoke travelled to 4th placed Fordingbridge looking to extend their unbeaten league run to 16 from 16. ‘Stoke started against the wind and were uncharacteristically a little slow to get started, up until around 15 minutes when centre James Bristow opened the scoring. The pack worked hard in the tight to be able to draw in the ‘Bridge defence, allowing Bristow to penetrate the gap in the midfield and go under the posts, to be easily converted by Kurtis Eagle.

This was somewhat of a catalyst for ‘Stoke who then got into their rhythm. From the kick off they worked straight down the pitch through both forwards and backs, eventually ending with Russell Northcote bouncing over the line. Fordingbridge came back with a 3 point penalty attempt, to which Basingstoke immediately responded with a score of their own. The dominant line-out set a good mauling platform, which was used by flanker Dave Rees to power over the line to make the score 3-17 to the visitors going into the half.

More of the same in the second half from ‘Stoke meant that they spent the opening 15 minutes in the hosts half. Strong defence, even in the opposition ’22 saw a quick turnover let Eagle break the opposition line, followed by second row Brad Turner cross the whitewash. A further 20 minutes of pressure followed with no extra points added before the Fordingbridge defence was broken and number 8 Simon Appleby went over the line. The extras were added by Kurtis Eagle to make the final score 3-29 to Basingstoke.