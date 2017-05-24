Uncertainty for Bison over league plan for next season

The structure of the new ice hockey league Basingstoke Bison are due to play in next season is still in doubt after three teams resigned last week.

It had been agreed that the National Ice Hockey League 1, which Bison will play in from September, would be split into two localised conferences of six teams.

But last Friday the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) said this would now not be going ahead, and as such it would be one league of 12 teams.

With this bringing extra travel costs, three teams have announced their intention to withdraw from the league – Oxford City Stars, Solent Devils and Chelmsford Chieftains.

As a result there is now uncertainty over what form the league will take.

In a statement, the EIHA said: “This is a dark day for the NIHL and no doubt the repercussions of this issue will be felt for some time to come.

“After our meeting on May 7, where the league was in such a positive place, it is desperately disappointing to see this happen.

“We would like to thank all three clubs for what they have brought to NIHL1 over the years and they will be truly missed.

“The league management committee continues to speak with all of the member clubs in the NIHL South to reach a solution as soon as possible.

“Finally, we thank the supporters of the teams for their patience in this difficult time and we will issue

a further statement as quickly as we can.”

Along with Bison, the other teams due to play in the NIHL1 next season are Bracknell Bees, Cardiff Fire, Milton Keynes Thunder, Invicta Dynamos, London Raiders, Peterborough Phantoms, Streatham, and Swindon Wildcats.

Just before the news last week, Bison announced their first three signings for the coming season.

Forward Dan Davies, defenceman Dan Scott and forward Vanya Antonov have all been re-signed.

Head coach Doug Sheppard said: “All three players bring something different to the team and I am really pleased to have all three of them back.

“This is a great start to the team for the coming season and I am sure the fans will be excited to see all three back in a Bison jersey.”