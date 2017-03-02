‘Unfair’ watchdog report insists police standards have ‘deteriorated’

A Government watchdog has ruled that standards at Hampshire Constabulary have “deteriorated” over the past year.

The latest report on the effectiveness of the county’s police force from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC), released today, found that it “requires improvement”.

Inspectors were particularly critical of the “unacceptable” level victims of domestic abuse were dealt with, with just 25 arrests made for every 100 offences in Hampshire in the 12 months up to June 30 – the lowest rate in England and Wales.

The report read: “The practice of assessing the risk to some victims of domestic abuse over the phone, which the force has suspended, does not, in HMIC’s view, provide a suitable response to victims of domestic abuse.

“In addition, HMIC is concerned about the very low levels of arrests for domestic abuse offences, criminal justice outcomes and the reduction in the use of domestic violence prevention notices.

“Some victims of domestic abuse may have been failed because police officers did not take action to arrest the perpetrator.”

Hampshire was also told to improve how it investigates crime, a subject in which it received a “good” rating last year, with 24.6 per cent of offences recorded having “evidential difficulties” – the highest in the country.

HMIC ruled: “Hampshire’s performance in some important areas has deteriorated markedly since last year.

“In almost a quarter of all crimes reported to the force, the victim does not subsequently support an investigation by the police.

“While this may be entirely appropriate in certain cases, the numbers of reported crimes dealt with in Hampshire in this way is unacceptable.”

The rate of 9.1 per cent of offences resulting in someone being charged was also three per cent below the national average, while 40 per cent of investigations were completed without a suspect being identified.

Inspectors did rate Hampshire Constabulary’s effectiveness at preventing crime, tackling anti-social behaviour and keeping people safe as good however, while noting “some elements of its work in this area is outstanding”.

And the force was also praised for its ability to tackle serious and organised crime, with the role of neighbourhood officers being noted to be “particularly good”.

HMIC’s Zoë Billingham led the inspection and warned that the police force was “not as well equipped as it has been in the past”, with increasing strains on officers resulting in “some basic things not being done”.

Hampshire Constabulary, which was one of 13 forces nationwide told to improve, has been among the forces that have “struggled to cope”, with the number of officers dropping by almost 1,000 since 2010 amid £85million of cuts to its budget.

And with this reduction in numbers coinciding with an increasing demand on officers from the public, the chairman of Hampshire Police Federation has blasted Ms Billingham’s ruling as “unfair and unjust”.

“For some time we have been warning that cuts to policing have consequences,” said John Apter.

“Some labelled these warnings as scaremongering, many were dismissive and had their heads firmly stuck in the sand as to the reality of the impact of cuts to policing.

“The tone of the HMIC report puts the blame of a poorer service with the police, this is unfair and unjust.

“The public and those working within policing deserve more, they are being failed by a Government who treat policing with contempt.”