Unique high-tech obstacle course to feature in new trampoline park

Basingstoke will soon be able to lay claim to England’s first indoor obstacle course to use interactive wearable technology when a new trampoline park opens later this year.

Flip Out Basingstoke is due to open in Festival Place in the next couple of months, although a firm date has yet to be set.

It has been revealed that the centre will include NinjaTAG, where sensors installed around the arena communicate with visitors’ wristbands and work with a variety of games and challenges.

Taking inspiration from TV shows like Ninja Warrior and Total Wipeout, the course will test speed, strategy, bravery and agility and rank participants against each other.

Jon Inwards, CEO of Flip Out UK, said: “The great thing about the TAG technology is that you can keep a record of your score around the course and then come back to Flip Out Basingstoke to beat your best time and see how much you’ve improved your fitness.

“There will even be a number of exciting daily NinjaTAG challenges to test every part of your fitness and agility.

“Through this bespoke-built interactive assault course, Flip out has proved once again how it is leading the world in trampoline park innovation.”

Flip Out will be Basingstoke’s second trampoline park, after Jump Factory opened its doors in the Daneshill Industrial Estate last year.

As well as the obstacle course, it will feature 60 inter-connected trampolines, 30ft high cyber towers, slides, battle beams, climbing walls and laser maze.

Steven Connolly, director of Festival Place, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Flip Out to its new home in Festival Place.

“With different activities available for all ages were confident that it will be very popular with those who live both locally and a little further afield.

“We’re also excited to be adding to our leisure offering to make Festival Place a really varied and fun place to visit.”