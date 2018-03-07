Up and down start to season for Rose ahead of Masters

After a four-week break, Justin Rose is plotting how to get his hands on the green jacket which so cruelly escaped his grasp last year.

The north Hampshire golfer began a hectic couple of months with a steady-at-best tied-37th finish at the Mexico Classic last week.

He finished 17 shots off the eventual winner Phil Mickelson but is on the hunt for form and consistency as he competes in four of the next five weeks.

Rose struggled for consistency throughout, firing four birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in round one before a further six birdies, four bogeys and a triple bogey on day two at Club de Golf Chapultepec.

The former Tylney Park and Hartley Wintney club member made the cut despite being one-over par at the halfway stage.

Things would get worse on day three however as he bogeyed five holes to finish two-over par for the day and three-over for the tournament.

Rose finished the tournament with a flourish though and five birdies in six holes helped him card an impressive four-under par for round four, ensuring he ended the tournament under par.

Mickelson was the eventual winner after beating Justin Thomas in a play-off. The pair finished on 16-under par, a shot ahead of tied-third finishers Rafael Cabrera-Bello and Englishman Tyrell Hatton.

Rose tees off at the Valspar Championship in Florida today at 7.45am local time, 12.45pm GMT.