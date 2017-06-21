Uproar as school closure is given the green light

The closure of Fort Hill Community School has been slammed as “disgraceful”, with parents saying they have been let down.

A decision to close the Kenilworth Road secondary school in Winklebury and amalgamate it with Cranbourne Business and Enterprise College was made on Monday by Hampshire County Council’s executive member for education, Cllr Peter Edgar.

He said the problem came down to a lack of students.

“I am doing this job to do the best for the children of Hampshire, and because of the number of children, it’s not possible to provide a broad and varied curriculum because of the low numbers.

Speaking at the meeting at County Hall in Winchester, Cllr Edgar said the school had become “financially unviable” and that only 38 children had been enrolled to start in year 7 in September.

He said the “finances of schools are geared to the number of pupils” and he would be letting down pupils and staff if the school were to stay open.

“No one really wants to close a school in any circumstances,” he said.

“Fort Hill has not performed well despite everyone’s effort. I’d like to pay tribute to the school’s staff, governors and pupils who have added so much to the consultation process.”

However, Cllr Angie Freeman, one of Winklebury’s borough councillors, said the fight was not over.

“We will find avenues how we can challenge this decision,” she said. “I am furious.”

Cllr Freeman said the county council had not supported Fort Hill and was concerned children would now be sent to schools outside of the borough.

“It’s disgraceful – Hampshire County Council has let down all the schools in Basingstoke,” she added.

Jenni Daday, the mother of a year 10 student at Fort Hill, said she felt let down by the decision.

“The picture they’re (Hampshire County Council) trying to paint isn’t correct,” she said.

“They say ‘it’s poor standard’ – it’s actually slightly below average but improving.”

Rooksdown resident Katie John, who has a student in year 10 as well as a year 6 pupil heading for secondary school, said her child could walk to Fort Hill.

Instead her daughter will have to travel 20 minutes by bus to the Clere School in Burghclere.

Fort Hill will close at the end of the current academic year in July and plans are being put in place to combine the two schools on the Cranbourne site from September.

The site could stay open for current year 9 and 10 students to finish their GCSEs, but this is a decision for the governing body.