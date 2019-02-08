Valentine’s Day treat from Led Zeppelin legend

Fabled singer Robert Plant, 70, will make rare stage appearances this month at three concerts by legendary folkrock band Fairport Convention and one of those concerts will be at The Anvil on 14th February.

A message from bass player Dave Pegg on Fairport Convention’s website (www.fairportconvention.com) confirms rumours which had been circulating online. Mr Pegg, 71, says: “Robert Plant will be singing on three of our tour dates with a fab newly-formed band called Saving Grace. Robert is a long-time friend of Fairport and it will be great to have him with us on some of our tour dates.”