Van driver’s appeal against sentence for killing Basingstoke cyclist rejected

A van driver that ran over and killed a Basingstoke cyclist while looking at his phone has had his appeal to reduce his sentence rejected.

Christopher Gard, of Linnet Way, Alton, was travelling at around 60mph when he drove into the back of dad-of-two Lee Martin on August 12 2015.

Mr Martin had been taking part in an organised time trial along the A31, near Bentley, at the time, with Winchester Crown Court hearing in September how Gard had looked up from his mobile to find his victim “two or three feet” in front of him.

The 30-year-old denied being at fault initially, due to his having eight previous convictions of using a phone behind the wheel, with the final hearing coming just six weeks before the fatal crash.

After being sentenced to nine years in prison for the crime, it was then revealed in November that Gard would be challenging his sentence at the Court of Appeal.

But the court elected to dismiss his appeal today, meaning that his sentence for causing death by dangerous driving will remain.