Van driver jailed over crash that killed teenage moped rider

A driver has begun a 20 month prison sentence following a crash near Whitchurch in which a 16-year-old moped rider died.

Clergyman’s son Macaully Sutcliffe, known to his friends and family as Mac, was killed on October 14 last year in a collision with a van driven by 32-year-old Mohammed Zaman at the junction of Bloswood Lane and Harroway.

Zaman, of Wimbourne Gardens, Reading, pleaded guilty on June 6 to causing the death by careless driving of Mac, a former Test Bourne Community School student described by his family as a “fine young man”.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Zaman had failed to obey the give way signs at the junction and not paid attention to his sat nav, which warned him that the junction was approaching.

He had seen Mac, of Applegate, St Mary Bourne, indicate but told police in interview he had misinterpreted the direction of indication.

Judge Keith Cutler, summing up, praised the teenager’s exemplary riding and said all fault for the collision lay with Zaman.

In addition to the prison sentence, Zaman was banned from driving for two years and 10 months, and ordered to re-take his driving test at end of the disqualification.

The teenager’s father, the Rev Richard Sutcliffe, the assistant benefic priest at St Mary Bourne, said on behalf of his family: “No court sentence can help to fill the gap that is left following the death of our son Mac.

“As well as missing his presence now, we have huge regrets for his future that was so cruelly cut short.

“We are enormously proud of the fine young man that he had become.

“He touched many people and we all miss him dreadfully.

“We are very grateful for all of the support we have received from so many people at this difficult time.”