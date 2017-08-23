Vandalism is ‘taking its toll’ on Overton, say police

Anti-social behaviour has been on the increase in Overton over the last few months, causing a ‘significant effect’ on the village, say police.

The incidents have mainly been happening at the Town Meadow Golf Club, The Rec on Bridge Street, Berrydown Sports Pavilion, Edward Kersley Playing Field and St Mary’s Garden.

At the golf club, items have been broken, bikes ridden on the greens and items thrown in the river, while The Rec has had a large windowpane smashed.

Berrydown has suffered with damage to floodlights, cricket covers and pitch where a small fire was lit, dug-outs, the newly-installed long jump and damage to the goalposts where they have been sat on.

The Nursery in Winchester Street has also reported items being damaged and moved with the bins, a lamppost, the wall and footpath at the playing field being covered in graffiti.

A metal grill has also been pulled off the well in St Mary’s Garden and then thrown back down it.

Commenting on the damage, PCSO Emma Page said: “Youths have been spoken to on occasions and are likely to be responsible for these acts.

“Parents, do you know what your children are up to, especially in the early hours of the morning?

“These acts are having a significant effect on all the community, not to mention the money and time needed to rectify it all.”

She continued: “Criminal damage is an offence and police will deal with any persons caught, appropriately.”