Ventriloquist is All Mouth as he heads to Basingstoke

Paul Zerdin, the British comedian and ventriloquist who won the 10th series of America’s Got Talent, comes to The Anvil with his show All Mouth next month.

Returning to the UK fresh from headlining at the world-famous Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Paul brings his sparkling new show featuring his all-star cast of (in)famous puppets to Basingstoke.

Zerdin recently said: “2016 was such an exciting year for me and the boys [his puppets]. Performing in Las Vegas and at venues like the London Palladium really is every entertainer’s dream. I cannot wait to get back to the UK with Albert, Sam and Baby, who are set to be grumpier, bolder and more boisterous than ever. Hope to see you there!”

Paul made his television debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s Rise and Shine. He then went on to win ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross.

Since then he has appeared on countless TV shows including The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Show (BBC1), Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford (ITV1), Tonight at The London Palladium (ITV1), Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show (BBC1) and has made three appearances at The Royal Variety Performance, as well as appearing in pantomime at The London Palladium last Christmas.

Winning America’s Got Talent in September 2015, Zerdin and his sidekicks soon went viral on YouTube, receiving millions of views from around the world making him one of the most watched, and loved, ventriloquists.

With adult humour and language, the show All Mouth is suitable for those aged 15 and over.

Tickets for Paul Zerdin: All Mouth on October 7 at 7.30pm are priced £19.50 including a £2 booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.