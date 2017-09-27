Victorian theme for Sherfield School’s Family Fun Day

More than 800 people paid a visit to Sherfield School on Saturday for its Family Fun Day.

Victorian fun fair rides, a roller disco, donkey rides and a rodeo challenge were among the entertainment, while guests were also treated to a string of performances on the school’s outdoor stage.

The school’s art department also ran a mask-making competition and masterclasses on ceramics, life drawing and wire sculpture.

It was organised by Sherfield’s parent group Friends of Sherfield, to raise money for this year’s charity Muffin’s Dream Foundation.

Friends of Sherfield chair Rachel Hanvey Meyer said: “It was a really super day.

“We were fortunate to have glorious sunshine, which I’m sure encouraged more people to come along.

“It’s always a pleasure to raise money for a local charity and we’re already thinking about next year’s event.”

Muffin’s Dream works to help families who have a child or young adult with a disability or illness.

Sherfield School headmaster Nick Fisher said: “All successful schools have a strong partnership with the home.

“At Sherfield this is reinforced by the Friends of Sherfield, who did a superb job of organising it.

“We look forward to our next Family Fun Day and hope that the local community continue to enjoy their links with Sherfield School.”