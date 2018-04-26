Victory for common sense as waste plan withdrawn

Campaigners won “a significant victory for common sense” forcing a housing association to backtrack on “stupid” waste storage plans.

Basingstoke residents responded angrily to plans to store potentially hazardous materials in South Ham, forcing Sovereign Housing Association to retract its application to open a waste storage facility there.

Sovereign submitted plans to Hampshire County Council in February to change an area of waste ground on Tennyson Way into space to store waste such as bonded asbestos and gas discharge tubes.

Sovereign revealed feedback from residents across Basingstoke has forced a U-turn in its application.

Liane Sheppard, Sovereign’s operations director, said: “Having spent time talking and listening to our residents in Tennyson Way, we’ve decided not to go ahead with plans to turn an unused piece of land into a secure storage area.

“However, as part of the consultation, residents came up with some possible alternative uses, which we’ll now work through, to see what would be suitable for the area and for our residents.”

South Ham ward councillor and deputy mayor Sean Keating said: “We have orchestrated and helped residents to individually appeal to the county council and planning department.

“All three councillors in the borough objected individually, the county council objected individually, and at least 20 of the 28 immediate residents objected.

“It’s a significant victory for common sense because we walked around the site with the Sovereign representative and said ‘look there’s houses here, they’re immediately in front of you and you want to turn it into a dump’.

“When you look at it, if you put hazardous waste material into a space of handkerchief size on a housing estate, you’re asking for trouble. Some people have been quite distressed, it’s a wonderful victory for common sense.”

The proximity of the proposed site to homes in the area caused a flood of objections to the council.

Mrs Grant of Hill View Road demanded the council considers unused brownfield sites, while Sheryl Carpenter of Kelvin Way slammed the plans as “totally unacceptable”.

Sovereign spoke with Tennyson Way residents at the proposed site and held a drop-in session at its Basingstoke office to show residents plans, answer questions and listen to their feedback.

Sovereign will now begin the process of looking for potential alternative safe and secure locations to dispose of waste taken from repairs on its properties in Basingstoke.